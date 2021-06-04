Nigeria indefinitely suspends Twitter operations -information minister

Nigeria's government has indefinitely suspended the operations of U.S. social media giant Twitter, Information Minister Lai Mohammed said on Friday.

In a statement he cited "the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence". He did not elaborate on that reference, nor was it immediately clear what the minister meant by a suspension of operations.

