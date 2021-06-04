Nagpur teen holds man's family hostage, nabbed with cash trick
Vaidya kept Bisen busy and distracted by giving him Rs 5 lakh in cash through the window.
A teen who allegedly held the family of a businessman in Nagpur hostage with a toy gun on Friday was arrested in a dramatic manner as a wad of currency notes totalling Rs 5 lakh were thrown at him from a window of the house to keep him distracted while police moved in to nab him, officials said.
Jitendra Tulsiram Bisen had barged into the house of Raju Vaidya, a builder, in Pipala area here at 2pm, and held the latter's family hostage at gunpoint, a Hudkeshwar police station official said.
''He phoned Vaidya and demanded Rs 50 lakh to free his family. Vaidya called the police control room and a team arrived at his home. Vaidya kept Bisen busy and distracted by giving him Rs 5 lakh in cash through the window. In the meantime, a police team in plainclothes entered the house from the back door,'' he said.
The team nabbed Bisen, who was brandishing a toy gun, and he has told police he attempted this crime as his catering business had closed down due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions, the official added.
