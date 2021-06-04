Left Menu

Cash reward raised for information on suspended UP IPS officer

A case of attempt to murder was registered against Patidar.Later, Tripathi died during treatment at a hospital in Kanpur and the case was converted to murder. Later, on the basis of the Special Investigation Teams report, it was converted to Section-306 IPC abetment of suicide.

PTI | Mahoba(Up) | Updated: 04-06-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 22:07 IST
Uttar Pradesh police has increased the cash reward for providing information leading to the arrest of the IPS officer, wanted in the mysterious death of a businessman here, from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The reward was increased on orders of Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Prayagraj Range, Prem Prakash.

Manilal Patidar, suspended as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Mahoba, has been absconding for the last eight months, said Additional SP Rajendra Kumar Gautam.

In September last year, hours after a video about Patidar demanding bribe of Rs 6 lakh went viral on social media, Indrakant Tripathi was found with a bullet injury in his car under suspicious circumstances. A case of attempt to murder was registered against Patidar.

Later, Tripathi died during treatment at a hospital in Kanpur and the case was converted to murder. Later, on the basis of the Special Investigation Team’s report, it was converted to Section-306 IPC (abetment of suicide).

