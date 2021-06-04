Left Menu

Woman whose two-wheeler Sushil Kumar was using will be called for questioning: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 22:19 IST
The Delhi Police will call for questioning the woman whose scooter Sushil Kumar was using when he was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a young wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium here, officials said on Friday.

A senior police officer confirmed that the woman will be asked to join the investigation in connection with the incident.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. The 23-year-old Dhankar succumbed to the injuries later.

Kumar and one of his associates Ajay were arrested on May 23 from the Mundka area.

On Wednesday, a court here rejected a Delhi Police plea for three more days of custodial interrogation of Kumar and sent him to nine-day judicial custody.

The international wrestler faces charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping.

Police have called Sushil Kumar the ''main culprit and mastermind'' of the alleged murder and said there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar with sticks.

A video had surfaced on social media purportedly showing Kumar and his associates allegedly hitting a man with sticks.

In the video, Kumar and his associates are purportedly seen carrying sticks in their hands while the injured man can be seen lying on the ground.

On Monday, police suspended the arms licenses of Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

