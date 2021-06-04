Left Menu

Collectors, Dist Magistrates of 3 districts transferred in AP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 04-06-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 22:33 IST
Collectors, Dist Magistrates of 3 districts transferred in AP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday transferred the Collectors and District Magistrates of three districts while placing 13 junior IAS officers in the newly-created Joint Collector (Housing) cadre post in each district.

J Nivas of the 2010 IAS batch, currently Collector and DM of Srikakulam, has been transferred to Krishna district.

The incumbent in Krishna, A Md Imtiaz (2009) has been posted as Special Secretary, Minorities Welfare Department.

Imtiaz has been given additional charge as Appeals Director in the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration.

Anantapuramu District Collector Gandham Chandrudu (2010) has been transferred and posted as Director, Village and Ward Secretariats.

He has also been given full additional charge as Director, Electronic Delivery of Services, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das.

Lathkar Srikesh Balajirao (2011) has been posted as Collector of Srikakulam district while S Nagalakshmi (2012) has been posted to Anantapuramu.

An IAS officer of the 2016 batch, three of 2017 batch and nine of 2018 batch have been posted as Joint Collector (Housing) in 13 districts in the newly-created post.

Gopala Krishna Ronanki (2017) has been posted as Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Authority, Paderu in Visakhapatnam district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021