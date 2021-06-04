Collectors, Dist Magistrates of 3 districts transferred in AP
The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday transferred the Collectors and District Magistrates of three districts while placing 13 junior IAS officers in the newly-created Joint Collector (Housing) cadre post in each district.
J Nivas of the 2010 IAS batch, currently Collector and DM of Srikakulam, has been transferred to Krishna district.
The incumbent in Krishna, A Md Imtiaz (2009) has been posted as Special Secretary, Minorities Welfare Department.
Imtiaz has been given additional charge as Appeals Director in the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration.
Anantapuramu District Collector Gandham Chandrudu (2010) has been transferred and posted as Director, Village and Ward Secretariats.
He has also been given full additional charge as Director, Electronic Delivery of Services, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das.
Lathkar Srikesh Balajirao (2011) has been posted as Collector of Srikakulam district while S Nagalakshmi (2012) has been posted to Anantapuramu.
An IAS officer of the 2016 batch, three of 2017 batch and nine of 2018 batch have been posted as Joint Collector (Housing) in 13 districts in the newly-created post.
Gopala Krishna Ronanki (2017) has been posted as Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Authority, Paderu in Visakhapatnam district.
