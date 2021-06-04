World Bank pauses Mali payments after coup

The World Bank said on Friday it had temporarily paused payments to operations in Mali after the military seized power last week from the transitional president and prime minister.

"In accordance with the World Bank policy applicable to similar situations, it has temporarily paused disbursements on its operations in Mali, as it closely monitors and assesses the situation," the Bank said in a statement to Reuters.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)