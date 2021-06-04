Left Menu

World Bank pauses Mali payments after coup

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 04-06-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 22:33 IST
World Bank pauses Mali payments after coup
The World Bank said on Friday it had temporarily paused payments to operations in Mali after the military seized power last week from the transitional president and prime minister.

"In accordance with the World Bank policy applicable to similar situations, it has temporarily paused disbursements on its operations in Mali, as it closely monitors and assesses the situation," the Bank said in a statement to Reuters.

