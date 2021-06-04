UP BJP leader arrested for helping criminal escape

A history-sheeter was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Friday along with a former BJP office bearer, who allegedly helped the criminal escape from police custody, officials said.

The criminal, Manoj Singh and BJP’s Narain Singh Bhadauria, were arrested on Thursday. Apart from Singh, who had a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest, three other men, including the BJP leader, were arrested for helping him escape, Additional Commissioner of Police, Kanpur, Akash Kulhari said.

So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the forcible freeing of Singh on Wednesday.

Singh had gone to a private guest house on Hamirpur road to attend Bhadauria’s birthday party.Acting on a tip-off, the Naubasta Police reached the spot and arrested him.

The videos, shot by onlookers, showed some police officers in plain clothes and others in uniform dragging Singh towards a police car, followed by hundreds of people, who were arguing with and pushing the cops, officials said.

Initially, eight people were named in the FIR following Singh's escape but names of three more, including the BJP leader, were added later. The videos confirmed Bhadauria's presence in the area when Singh escaped.

On Thursday, Bhadauria was dismissed from his post and an inquiry ordered against him.

