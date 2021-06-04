Cumulative COVID vaccine coverage exceeds 22.75 crore in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 22.75 crores (22,75,67,873) on Friday till 7 pm, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday. 16,23,602 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 31,217 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine today. Cumulatively, 2,58,45,901 persons across 37 States/Union Territories (UTs) have received their first dose and a total of 1,18,299 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine. The total of 22,75,67,873 include 99,44,507 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 68,40,415 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

Adding up to the list, 1,60,45,747 Frontline Workers (FLWs) were jabbed with their first dose and 86,34,525 FLWs were jabbed with their second dose. Escalating the count, 2,58,45,901 beneficiaries for 18-44 years of age group were innoculated with their first dose and 1,18,299 beneficiaries for 18-44 years of age group were innoculated with their second dose.

6,96,94,235 persons for over 45 years old to 60 years old were administered their first dose and 1,11,86,697 for over 45 years old to 60 years old were administered with their second dose. Also, 6,01,48,354 persons above 60 years were given their first jab and 1,91,09,193 persons above 60 years were given their second jab.

As on day-140 of the vaccination drive (June 4, 2021), a total of 33,57,713 vaccine doses were given. 31,01,109 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,56,604 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccines. (ANI)

