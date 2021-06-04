Mumbai: History-sheeter held with firearm, bullets

A 38-year-old man with several serious offences against his name was arrested in Bandra with a country-made pistol and two bullets, Mumbai Crime Branch officials said on Friday.

Fayaz Nagir Ahmed was held from Bandra Reclamation on Thursday evening in a trap laid by Unit IX after a tip off about his presence in the area was received, they said.

Ahmed, who has nine cases against his name for murder, attempt to murder etc, was remanded in police custody till June 8, they added.

