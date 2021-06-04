Smuggled gold worth Rs 57 lakh seized at Goa airport

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs on Friday apprehended a Kerala resident at the Goa International Airport and seized gold worth Rs 57 lakh from his possession, an official release said.

Navas (full name not disclosed), resident of Kasargod in Kerala who had arrived here from Sharjah by an Air Arabia flight, was found to be carrying eleven gold bars weighing 1,276 grams in total, it said.

Advertisement

The contraband was valued at Rs 57.75 lakh.

Further probe is on, it added.

The AIU of Goa Customs has seized smuggled gold worth Rs 2.89 crore in 2021 so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)