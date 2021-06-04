Left Menu

Smuggled gold worth Rs 57 lakh seized at Goa airport

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-06-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 23:18 IST
Smuggled gold worth Rs 57 lakh seized at Goa airport
  • Country:
  • India

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs on Friday apprehended a Kerala resident at the Goa International Airport and seized gold worth Rs 57 lakh from his possession, an official release said.

Navas (full name not disclosed), resident of Kasargod in Kerala who had arrived here from Sharjah by an Air Arabia flight, was found to be carrying eleven gold bars weighing 1,276 grams in total, it said.

The contraband was valued at Rs 57.75 lakh.

Further probe is on, it added.

The AIU of Goa Customs has seized smuggled gold worth Rs 2.89 crore in 2021 so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021