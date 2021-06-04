Left Menu

Delhi HC grants bail to woman in custody after she contracted COVID, lost eye due to black fungus

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted an interim bail to a woman who had tested positive for COVID in the custody and ostensibly lost an eye due to black fungus infection.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court on Friday granted an interim bail to a woman who had tested positive for COVID in the custody and ostensibly lost an eye due to black fungus infection. Justice Mukta Gupta, while granting the interim bail to Meenu Singh, noted that the accused's MRI report suggested the petitioner would need a treatment from a specialist.

Consequently, the petitioner has been released on the interim bail from the date of her release till July 12, the next date fixed in the matter. The Court also asked the petitioner to furnish a personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety bond of the like amount and not to leave Delhi without permission.

Singh is accused of cheating and criminal conspiracy in a case registered at Delhi's Dabri police station. A medical report of the petitioner has been received from the Tihar jail which indicated that when the petitioner complained of generalised weakness on April 28, she was tested for COVID and found to be positive. She was later admitted to hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

