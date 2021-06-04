Left Menu

Nagpur: Man kills alcoholic elder brother after quarrel

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-06-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 23:25 IST
A 34-year-old man was killed allegedly by his younger brother in Katol in Nagpur on Friday, police said.

Chandrashekhar Badakhal was strangled by his brother Ganesh after the former picked up a fight with their parents under the influence of liquor in Kotwal Burdi village, an official said.

''The incident took place at 7:30pm. The deceased, who worked in a factory making explosives, was unmarried and an alcoholic who would routinely pick up fights with the accused and their parents,'' the Kalmeshwar police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

