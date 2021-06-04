KDMC collects Rs 23 lakh in fine for COVID norms violation in May
PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-06-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 23:26 IST
- Country:
- India
The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in the district collected Rs 22.93 lakh fine from 4,585 persons for violating COVID-19 norms, it said on Friday.
Most of these persons were fined for not using a mask properly, it said in a release.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation
Advertisement