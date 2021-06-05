Left Menu

Police bust human trafficking racket, 8 arrested

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 05-06-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 00:09 IST
Police bust human trafficking racket, 8 arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A racket involved in alleged trafficking of girls from remote rural tribal areas of Jharkhand was busted in Dumka on Friday and eight persons were arrested in this connection, a police officer said.

The gang was involved in the alleged trafficking by arranging ''fake'' marriages of the girls belonging to poor families and taking them to states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, the police said.

Dumka Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vijay Kumar, told PTI that the modus operandi of the gang was to provide money to the parents of the girls on the pretext of arranging the weddings of their daughters and after the ''fake'' marriages, the girls were trafficked to Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Of the eight arrested, six persons hail from Uttar Pradesh, one is from Madhya Pradesh, and the middleman belongs to Jharkhand, Kumar said.

The police have seized a four-wheeler, two wedding attires, Rs 80,000, mobile phones and Aadhar cards from their possesion, the officier said.

The middleman had called the members of the gang to Dumka when they were arrested.

The police said that investigations are on to find out as to how many girls have so far been trafficked by the gang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

