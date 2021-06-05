TAKE A LOOK-Pakistan's PM Imran Khan shares views on climate change, India relations, and Afghan peace process
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 05-06-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 00:13 IST
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed a wide-ranging set of topics in an exclusive interview with Reuters on Friday. Below are some of his views on climate change, the Afghan peace process and relations with arch-rival India.
Pakistan premier ready for India talks if given Kashmir roadmap Pakistan seeks Afghan settlement before foreign troop pullout: Khan Rich states haven't done enough for the environment, Pakistan PM says (Compiled by Euan Rocha)
