TAKE A LOOK-Pakistan's PM Imran Khan shares views on climate change, India relations, and Afghan peace process

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed a wide-ranging set of topics in an exclusive interview with Reuters on Friday. Below are some of his views on climate change, the Afghan peace process and relations with arch-rival India.

Pakistan premier ready for India talks if given Kashmir roadmap Pakistan seeks Afghan settlement before foreign troop pullout: Khan Rich states haven't done enough for the environment, Pakistan PM says (Compiled by Euan Rocha)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)