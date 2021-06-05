All India Radio attendant robbed at gunpoint

A 42-year-old All India Radio attendant was robbed at gunpoint by three armed men in central Delhi, police said on Friday. The incident took place around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Mohar Singh, was waiting for a bus at Rafi Marg when the accused approached him pretending to ask an address, police said. Singh works as an attendant at the Akashvani Bhavan. The accused robbed him of money, ATM card and mobile phone at gunpoint, a senior police officer said. On the complaint of the victim, a case under relevant sections has been registered and investigation is underway. No accused has been arrested so far, the officer said. Police are checking relevant CCTV footage to ascertain the details of the accused.

