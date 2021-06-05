Left Menu

All India Radio attendant robbed at gunpoint

A 42-year-old All India Radio attendant was robbed at gunpoint by three armed men in central Delhi, police said on Friday. Singh works as an attendant at the Akashvani Bhavan. The accused robbed him of money, ATM card and mobile phone at gunpoint, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 00:29 IST
All India Radio attendant robbed at gunpoint
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old All India Radio attendant was robbed at gunpoint by three armed men in central Delhi, police said on Friday. The incident took place around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Mohar Singh, was waiting for a bus at Rafi Marg when the accused approached him pretending to ask an address, police said. Singh works as an attendant at the Akashvani Bhavan. The accused robbed him of money, ATM card and mobile phone at gunpoint, a senior police officer said. On the complaint of the victim, a case under relevant sections has been registered and investigation is underway. No accused has been arrested so far, the officer said. Police are checking relevant CCTV footage to ascertain the details of the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 Global
4
Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kansas Guv

Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kans...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021