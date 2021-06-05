Left Menu

46-yr-old man held with 10 kg ganja worth Rs 3 lakh in Mumbai

The Crime Branch of Mumbai police has arrested a 46-year-old man with 10 kg of ganja worth Rs 3 lakhs.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-06-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 08:23 IST
46-yr-old man held with 10 kg ganja worth Rs 3 lakh in Mumbai
The team of Mumbai Crime Branch who carried out the raid. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Branch of Mumbai police has arrested a 46-year-old man with 10 kg of ganja worth Rs 3 lakhs. A case has been registered against the accused name Afzal Khan under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Amboli police.

The accused drug dealer has been handed over to the Amboli police by the Crime Branch unit 8. Several raids have been carried out in Maharashtra in the past few months in an effort to bust the drug rackets in the state.

Earlier in May, a 40-year-old drug peddler was held for the possession of 40 kg of ganja. It was said to be worth Rs 8 lakh. Meanwhile, in another case, a foreign national was arrested with 4 kg of heroin worth Rs 26 crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021