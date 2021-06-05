Left Menu

Maha: Notorious criminal held for threatening lawyer

Police have arrested a notorious criminal in Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly threatening a lawyer, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Gadekar, was arrested on Thursday evening after the police laid a trap near Kalwa Hospital based on a tip-off, he said.

The Anti Extortion Cell of the Thane police crime unit took the action. During his interrogation, the accused admitted his involvement in two other crimes, the official said.

''On May 29, Gadekar and his two associates had stormed into the office of a local lawyer. Carrying a sickle, they threatened him,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) N T Kadam said.

The accused asked the lawyer whether he had given the CCTV footage of his rival's vehicle being torched, in which he (Gadekar) was allegedly involved, the official said.

He also threatened the advocate saying that if he took up the case of his rival, he would be killed.

According to police, Gadekar had earlier been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

''During his interrogation, Gadekar admitted that he was behind the burning of his rival's SUV and had also severely thrashed one person recently. This way, police found that he was involved in three crimes, including giving threat to the lawyer,'' Kadam said.

He has been booked for three separate offences at two police stations and further investigation is on.

