CINCAN visits Landfall Island to review operational preparedness

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 05-06-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 11:02 IST
Lieutenant General Ajai Singh, Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), visited the military units and formations in the Landfall Island, the northernmost island of the Andaman group and reviewed operational preparedness, an official release said.

Singh reviewed the combat readiness of 240 Air Force Signal Unit and Naval Air Station Kohassa at Diglipur in North and Middle Andaman district on Friday, it said.

He commended the troops for their dedication and re- emphasised the strategic importance of their location.

Singh advised all personnel to continue maintaining strict COVID-19 protection measures.

On Thursday Singh had visited Naval Air Station Baaz, Campbell Bay and Air Force Station Car Nicobar in Nicobar group of Island.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command is a tri-services command comprising personnel from each of the armed forces.

