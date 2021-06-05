ASJ Vidya Prakash appointed Registrar General of National Green Tribunal

Additional Sessions Judge Vidya Prakash has been appointed as the Registrar General of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on deputation basis.

The position fell vacant after Registrar General Ashu Garg died due to COVID-19 recently.

''Consequent upon his selection Sri Vidya Prakash Delhi Higher Judicial Service has been appointed as Registrar, National Green Tribunal principal bench New Delhi on deputation basis with effect from his date of joining that is May 29, 2021 initially for a period of one year,” an office order issued by the green panel said.

''The pay, allowances, perks and privileges as permissible to Vidya Prakash would be as admissible to him in the National Green Tribunal as per the option exercised by him, as per the relevant rules,'' the order said.

Prakash did B.Com and LLB from the University of Delhi. Subsequently, he did LLM from Kurukshetra University.

He joined Delhi Judicial Service in 2003 and was promoted to Delhi Higher Judicial Service in January 2014. As a Judicial Officer, he has worked as Civil Judge, Metropolitan Magistrate, Additional Senior Civil Judge / Judge Small Causes Court, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Central), Delhi.

He was lastly posted as Additional Sessions Judge, Delhi.

The National Green Tribunal was established on October 18, 2010 under the National Green Tribunal Act 2010 for effective and expeditious disposal of cases relating to environmental protection and conservation of forests and other natural resources, including enforcement of any legal right relating to environment and giving relief and compensation for damages to persons and property and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Initially, the NGT was proposed to be set up at five places of sitting with New Delhi as the Principal Place of Sitting of the Tribunal and Bhopal, Pune, Kolkata and Chennai shall be the other four places of sitting of the Tribunal.

