Left Menu

Man saved by Delhi police after FB alerts on self-harm video

A 39-year-old man who shared a live video of harming himself on Facebook was saved by the swift intervention of Delhi Police after it was alerted by a call from an office of the social media giant thousands of kilometers away in the US, officials said on Saturday.On Thursday night, one Shohan Lal name changed, a resident of Dwarka in West Delhi, inflicted multiple deep cuts on his hand following an altercation with neighbours.Lal works in a sweet shop and has two young children.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 15:02 IST
Man saved by Delhi police after FB alerts on self-harm video
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 39-year-old man who shared a live video of harming himself on Facebook was saved by the swift intervention of Delhi Police after it was alerted by a call from an office of the social media giant thousands of kilometers away in the US, officials said on Saturday.

On Thursday night, one Shohan Lal (name changed), a resident of Dwarka in West Delhi, inflicted multiple deep cuts on his hand following an altercation with neighbours.

Lal works in a sweet shop and has two young children. He has been emotionally vulnerable since the death of his wife in 2016, they said.

The altercation with neighbours triggered him to take the extreme step. While doing so, he live-streamed it on Facebook, a senior police officer said.

While all this was happening, at around 12.50 AM, DCP CyPAD Anyesh Roy received a call alert from Facebook's US office about a suspicious self-harm live video being posted by a male Facebook user located in Delhi.

The alert was generated as part of the coordination framework established between Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD), the Nodal Cyber Unit of Delhi Police and international social media platforms, the police said.

Police checked and analysed the account details shared by Facebook. The mobile phone number linked to the account was found to be switched off. Later, police obtained the address linked to the mobile number and it belonged to Dwarka, the officer said.

A nearby emergency response vehicle (ERV) and its in-charge probationer sub-inspector Amit Kumar rushed to the given address to trace the man who was on the verge of killing himself, police said.

When Kumar reached the location, he found the man on the stairs in a very bad condition as he had suffered heavy blood loss.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, the officer said, adding that his condition was stated to be stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021