Left Menu

HC grants bail to 3 persons held in connection with northeast Delhi violence

The Delhi High Court on Saturday has granted bail to three persons arrested in connection with last year's northeast Delhi violence case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 15:11 IST
HC grants bail to 3 persons held in connection with northeast Delhi violence
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Saturday has granted bail to three persons arrested in connection with last year's northeast Delhi violence case. Justice Mukta Gupta granted bail to Shabir Ali, Mehtab and Rais Ahmed, who were accused of a member of unlawful assembly and other various charges.

The Court directed that trio to be released on bail on their furnishing a personal bond of the sum of Rs 25,000 each with one surety bond of the like amount each and imposed various conditions including not to leave the country without prior permission and in case of change of residential address and/or mobile phone the same will be intimated to the Court concerned by way of an affidavit. "Keeping in view the fact that the petitioners even though were present as members of a mob at gali No.1 Akhadewali gali after 11.00 PM when some members of this mob were armed with sarias (iron rods), dandas (sticks), stones, swords, knives etc., however, there is no material even prima facie on record to show that the petitioners were members of mob that was present at Gali No.1 Brahmpuri at around 10.30 pm which mob indulged in pelting stones causing injuries to Nitin and death of Vinod Kumar, this Court deems it fit to grant bail to the petitioners," the Court said.

The case of the prosecution was based on the statements of two constables, who identified the people who were seen in the footage of CCTV installed by the PWD at Gali No.1, Akhadewali Gali on February 24, 2020. The prosecution has alleged the accused were part of an alleged mob that committed the murder of one Vinod and caused injury to one Nitin in Brahmpuri. More than 750 cases were registered over the violence in northeast Delhi in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 chargesheets have been filed in the violence-related cases in which many accused have been chargesheeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021