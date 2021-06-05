Left Menu

COVID-19: Parole of 4,500-odd jail inmates in MP extended

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-06-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 15:33 IST
COVID-19: Parole of 4,500-odd jail inmates in MP extended
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parole granted to around 4,500 inmates of Madhya Pradesh jails in view of the coronavirus pandemic has been extended by 30 days, which will take the total period to 90 days, a state minister said on Saturday.

''About 4,500 prisoners are currently out of jails in the state on parole for 60 days. But the government has decided to extend the parole of such prisoners by another 30 days in view of COVID-19 cases,'' Madhya Pradesh Minister for Home and Jails Narottam Mishra told reporters.

With this, the parole period of such prisoners has gone up to 90 days (from 60 days), he said.

The decision has been taken as it is possible that the prisoners, currently out on parole, may bring coronavirus infection into the jails and infect other inmates on their return, the minister said.

''The state government has also directed the jail officials to conduct RT-PCR tests of all the prisoners lodged in the jail,'' he said.

So far, 18,000 prisoners lodged in the jails have been vaccinated against the viral infection and more than 100 health camps were also organized in jails, Mishra added.

Parole was first granted after the Supreme Court in March last year asked states to take steps to decongest jails so as to contain the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities.

PTI ADU NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

