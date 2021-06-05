Maha: Acute water shortage in 67 villages, 193 wadis in Raigad

The administration in Raigad in Maharashtra on Saturday said 67 villages and 193 'wadis' (smaller areas) in the district were facing acute water shortage, with 31 tankers being deployed to provide relief to some 46,000 people.

An official said Alibag, Murud, Roha, Mangaon, and Mhasala talukas were not facing water scarcity, while the situation in Mahad was such that eight tankers are in use every day, the highest for any region in the district.

