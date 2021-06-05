Left Menu

Maha: Acute water shortage in 67 villages, 193 wadis in Raigad

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 16:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The administration in Raigad in Maharashtra on Saturday said 67 villages and 193 'wadis' (smaller areas) in the district were facing acute water shortage, with 31 tankers being deployed to provide relief to some 46,000 people.

An official said Alibag, Murud, Roha, Mangaon, and Mhasala talukas were not facing water scarcity, while the situation in Mahad was such that eight tankers are in use every day, the highest for any region in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

