Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh seized, 6 arrested in Bengal's Malda

PTI | Malda | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 16:43 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
Six people have been arrested and 602 gm of brown sugar seized from their possession in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in Baluachara in Kaliachak police station area on Friday night and arrested the six accused after seizing the contraband worth Rs 10 lakh from their possession.

Also, Rs 1.44 lakh in cash, a bag and a mobile phone were seized from the house, a police officer said.

The accused have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

