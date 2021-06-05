Left Menu

Armed attackers kill 100 civilians in Burkina Faso village raid

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 05-06-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 16:48 IST
Armed attackers kill 100 civilians in Burkina Faso village raid
  • Burkina Faso

Armed assailants killed around 100 civilians in an overnight attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the government said on Saturday.

The attackers struck during the night on Friday, killing residents of the village of Solhan, burning homes and the market, the government statement said, describing them as terrorists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

