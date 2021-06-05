Armed attackers kill 100 civilians in Burkina Faso village raid
Updated: 05-06-2021
Armed assailants killed around 100 civilians in an overnight attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the government said on Saturday.
The attackers struck during the night on Friday, killing residents of the village of Solhan, burning homes and the market, the government statement said, describing them as terrorists.
