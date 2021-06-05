IED detected, defused in Srinagar

Security forces here on Saturday detected and later defused a suspected improvised explosive device (IED), police said.

A suspicious IED planted in a steel container weighing approximately 10 kg was detected near the government quarters in Chanpora, an official said.

He said a bomb disposal squad later defused the explosive device without causing any loss of life or damage.

