Chunks of raw meat found in Assam temple, 5 arrested

PTI | Dhubri | Updated: 05-06-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 18:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly placing chunks of raw meat inside a temple in Assam's Dhubri district, a police officer said.

Tension had gripped Jinkata Part-II village in Golakgunj police station area on Friday after pieces of meat were found in the Kali temple, he said.

Locals took to the streets, seeking immediate arrest of the culprits, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rosyrani Sarma said.

The police had to rush to the spot to bring the situation under control, the ASP said.

A massive manhunt was launched and five persons were subsequently arrested on Saturday, Sarma said, stressing that a strict vigil was being maintained in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

The meat pieces have been sent to the state forensic laboratory for examination, he added.

