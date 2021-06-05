Left Menu

UP: Man commits suicide after girlfriend marries someone else

Frustrated over the marriage of his girlfriend, a 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Lalpura Police Station area of the district, officials said on Saturday.Laxmi Prajapati, a resident of Jakhedi village of Rath Kotwali area, took the extreme step on Friday night.

PTI | Hamirpur(Up) | Updated: 05-06-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 18:47 IST
UP: Man commits suicide after girlfriend marries someone else
  • Country:
  • India

Frustrated over the marriage of his girlfriend, a 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Lalpura Police Station area of the district, officials said on Saturday.

Laxmi Prajapati, a resident of Jakhedi village of Rath Kotwali area, took the extreme step on Friday night. His body was found on Saturday morning and sent for post mortem examination, SHO Lalpura Police Station Omprakash Yadav said.

In the preliminary investigation so far, it has come to light that the man used to work in a private company in Rajasthan and was in a relationship with a woman belonging to Mahoba district, the SHO said. While he was returning to his village from Rajasthan on Friday, he got the news about his girlfriend's marriage, police said.

He got down from the bus, took a selfie with a noose around his neck and sent it to his family and friends before committing suicide, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021