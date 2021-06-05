Left Menu

Six arrested for stealing goods after housebreaking: Police

PTI | Agra | Updated: 05-06-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 18:58 IST
The Agra police has arrested six persons allegedly involved in housebreaking and stealing goods and recovered stolen goods worth over Rs 7 lakh.

The arrests were made from Tedi Baghia locality under Itmad-ud-Daulah police station, police said on Saturday.

The arrested accused were identified as Monu, Ajay, Avtar Singh, Anil and Gauriall Agra resident, they said.

The sixth arrested person was a goldsmith, Ravi Verma, to whom they used to sell their stolen goods, the police said.

