UP CM condoles demise of Mauritius ex-president Anerood Jugnauth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former president and prime minister of Mauritius Sir Anerood Jugnauth, and said he had a deep association with the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:05 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former president and prime minister of Mauritius Sir Anerood Jugnauth, and said he had a deep association with the state.In a condolence message, Adityanath said Sir Anerood Jugnauth had contributed significantly in strengthening the friendship between India and Mauritius. He had a deep association with Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister said.

The CM recalled his meeting with Sir Jugnauth during his visit to Mauritius in November 2017 on the occasion of Mauritius' 183rd 183rd 'Apravasi Divas'. In February 2018, Jugnauth had visited Lucknow during the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit and held discussions with Adityanath.

On Friday, the Central government declared one day's state mourning throughout India over Jugnauth's demise. "Sir Anerood Jugnauth, former President and former Prime Minister Mauritius has passed away. As a mark of respect to him, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day's State Mourning tomorrow throughout India," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a release.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

