Delhi govt gives Rs 1 cr financial aid to deceased Covid warrior's kin

By Aashique Hussain Delhi government on Saturday provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of late "Corona warrior" Deep Chand, a Deputy Assistant of Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Corona Ward, who lost his life during Corona service.

Deep Chand got infected while on duty. While offering aid to the family of Deep Chand, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said he has given one crore rupees to the family of Corona Warrior, who succumbed to the disease.

"I pray to God to give courage to the whole family. It is also a matter of pride that without caring about his life, he kept serving the people," said Jain. On the shortage of vaccines in Delhi, Jain said the central government has done this deliberately. The central government takes half of the vaccines and then gives 25 per cent to the state government and 25 per cent to the private bodies.

Jain said, "Delhi government is giving the vaccines free of cost, but we do not have the vaccines. Those who are investing money, only they are getting it. It is wrong." The minister said that it is only the central government that is giving these hospitals the vaccine at different prices, some are giving doses at Rs 600, while some are giving doses at Rs 1,000, the same vaccine is being found at different rates. (ANI)

