Left Menu

Kin of Delhi cop who killed himself allege he was being harassed

Family members of a 31-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector, who allegedly killed himself at a police station here, on Saturday claimed he was being harassed by his seniors and demanded action against them.The deceased, Rahul Singh, was from Agra district in Uttar Pradesh and lived with his family here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:21 IST
Kin of Delhi cop who killed himself allege he was being harassed
  • Country:
  • India

Family members of a 31-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector, who allegedly killed himself at a police station here, on Saturday claimed he was being harassed by his seniors and demanded action against them.

The deceased, Rahul Singh, was from Agra district in Uttar Pradesh and lived with his family here. He was posted at the Pandav Nagar police station. According to his father-in-law Biri Singh Chaudhary, Singh got married on December 9, 2020 in Agra. ''Singh always used to complain about the work load and a lot of pressure from his senior. He was not even getting any leave. My daughter told me that he was very upset since the past two to three days,'' Chaudhary said.

''His family members spoke to the DCP and other senior police officers on Saturday. They have also submitted a written complaint in connection with the incident and demand an inquiry,'' he added. On Friday, Singh allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon on the terrace of the Pandav Nagar police station. No suicide note was found. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap confirmed that a complaint was received from Singh's family.

''We will be inquiring into it thoroughly and from all angles,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021