J&K LG appeals to people to work towards restoration of ecosystem

It is not only about restoring depleted ecosystems, but also about restoring peoples connection with nature and make it last forever to achieve sustainable development goals, the LG said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:30 IST
“On this day, let us pledge to keep working to restore and rejuvenate our ecosystems and make the earth a better place to live,” the LG said. Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday appealed to the people of the union territory to work towards restoring the ecosystem.

In his message on World Environment Day, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir are known for their rich ecosystems, such as lakes and forests, which need to be conserved for present and future generations. Along with the government, environmental experts and practitioners, "the power to revitalize our environment also lies with the people", he said.

"On this day, let us pledge to keep working to restore and rejuvenate our ecosystems and make the earth a better place to live," the LG said.

He stressed taking initiatives like tree-planting activities at homes, schools, colleges, and public spaces; cleaning drives in water bodies, rivers, canals; and ensuring proper waste disposal for the protection and revival of ecosystems.

He further said environment conservation and restoration efforts of the government through awareness, outreach programmes, and scientific work were yielding tangible positive impact on habitat rejuvenation and mitigation of climate change.

"Only with healthy ecosystems, we can enhance people's livelihoods, counteract climate change, and stop biodiversity loss. It is not only about restoring depleted ecosystems, but also about restoring people's connection with nature and make it last forever to achieve sustainable development goals," the LG said.

