Arms and ammunition seized, 1 arrested in Bengal

PTI | Malda | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:43 IST
One person was arrested and arms and ammunition seized from his possession in West Bengal's Malda district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a motorcycle- borne man and seized two 7 mm pistols, one pipe gun, six rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition and two empty magazines from his possession in Chandipur in Manikchak police station area, an officer said.

The accused is a resident of Dakshin Torab Ali Tola in Manikchak police station area, he said.

He was booked under the Arms Act and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

