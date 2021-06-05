Arms and ammunition seized, 1 arrested in Bengal
One person was arrested and arms and ammunition seized from his possession in West Bengal's Malda district on Saturday, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a motorcycle- borne man and seized two 7 mm pistols, one pipe gun, six rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition and two empty magazines from his possession in Chandipur in Manikchak police station area, an officer said.
The accused is a resident of Dakshin Torab Ali Tola in Manikchak police station area, he said.
He was booked under the Arms Act and further investigation is underway, the officer added.
