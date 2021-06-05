Left Menu

Criminal arrested from UP for killing woman in Delhi: Police

The Delhi Police has arrested a criminal from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing a woman in the national capital over a monetary dispute, officials said on Saturday.Chetan Pandey, a resident of Palam Colony, was involved in more than 100 incidents of snatching and robbery in Delhi and Uttarakhand, police said.

Criminal arrested from UP for killing woman in Delhi: Police
Chetan Pandey, a resident of Palam Colony, was involved in more than 100 incidents of snatching and robbery in Delhi and Uttarakhand, police said. Pandey killed Jyoti outside her house in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur area on May 5 after she refused to return the money that she had borrowed from him and also ignored his repeated phone calls, police said.

Complainant Sabran Kaur, a resident of Main Sagarpur, reported that she received a call from her nephew, Veer (12), who informed her that two people had shot his mother, Jyoti, police said.

When Kaur reached the spot, she found the duo including Pandey with pistols in their hands and Jyoti’s body on the ground. They pointed the weapon towards Kaur and threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed their identities before fleeing, the complainant told police. On May 7 at around 12.30 pm, police managed to trace the accused and while trying to arrest them, the duo attacked the cops and Pandey managed to escape. However, his companion and co-accused, Rahul, a resident of Najafgarh, received bullet injury and was apprehended.

With the help of technical surveillance, police traced Pandey to Kinoni village in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said. ''Police rushed to Kinoni village and nabbed the accused after a brief scuffle when he was going towards Haridwar to meet one of his relatives,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he used to commit snatching with his associates. He was arrested but came out of jail in February 2021 and started snatching in Sagarpur and Palam areas, police said. On the day of the incident, he along with his associate went to Jyoti’s home where she started quarrelling with them, following which they opened fire, police said. After the incident, he fled to Rudrapur in Uttarakhand where his girlfriend lives. Later, he went to Uttar Pradesh from where he was arrested, police added.

