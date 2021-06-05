C'garh: Sub inspector hangs self in Dhamtari
A police sub inspector allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarhs Dhamtari on Saturday, an official said.Timbak Rao Nayak 56, posted at Ansuchit Janjati Kalyan police station, hanged himself in his quarters under Rudri police station limits in the morning, said Additional Superintendent of Police Manisha Thakur.No suicide was found from the spot. His body was found by his wife when she returned from a nearby temple.
PTI | Dhamtari | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
A police sub inspector allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari on Saturday, an official said.
Timbak Rao Nayak (56), posted at Ansuchit Janjati Kalyan police station, hanged himself in his quarters under Rudri police station limits in the morning, said Additional Superintendent of Police Manisha Thakur.
Advertisement
''No suicide was found from the spot. His body was found by his wife when she returned from a nearby temple. His son was a constable who died in 2015 in insurgency-hit Bastar district,'' she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Toolkit FIR: BJP protests against Cong govt in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh to hold Class 12 board exams from June 1 in 'exam from home' pattern
Chhattisgarh govt funding COVID vaccination, why will we use PM's image on certificates, says Minister
Chhattisgarh: Surajpur collector removed after video shows him hitting man
IAS body condemns Chhattisgarh collector caught on video slapping youth