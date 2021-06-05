Left Menu

C'garh: Sub inspector hangs self in Dhamtari

A police sub inspector allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarhs Dhamtari on Saturday, an official said.Timbak Rao Nayak 56, posted at Ansuchit Janjati Kalyan police station, hanged himself in his quarters under Rudri police station limits in the morning, said Additional Superintendent of Police Manisha Thakur.No suicide was found from the spot. His body was found by his wife when she returned from a nearby temple.

PTI | Dhamtari | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:53 IST
C'garh: Sub inspector hangs self in Dhamtari
  • Country:
  • India

A police sub inspector allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari on Saturday, an official said.

Timbak Rao Nayak (56), posted at Ansuchit Janjati Kalyan police station, hanged himself in his quarters under Rudri police station limits in the morning, said Additional Superintendent of Police Manisha Thakur.

''No suicide was found from the spot. His body was found by his wife when she returned from a nearby temple. His son was a constable who died in 2015 in insurgency-hit Bastar district,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021