New scheme announced for villages facing water crisis in J-K's Samba

Taking serious note of a widely shared video of people fetching dirty water from a pond in Paddal village in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, the authorities on Saturday announced a water supply scheme for the area under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'.

Directions were also issued by the district's deputy commissioner, Anuradha Gupta, to provide water tankers to the village and its adjoining areas as immediate relief.

Advertisement

After the video surfaced last week, the deputy commissioner had constituted a team headed by an executive engineer of the Jal Shakti Department and asked it to submit a factual report after inspecting the area.

The fact-finding report has ascertained that the area in Bari-Brahmana sub-division (Public Health Engineering) is provided water from a dug-well at Sagoon, officials said.

''The water from stage-1 is lifted to GSR Bral and then provided to the habitants of Paddal village and other adjoining villages,'' the committee said in its report, highlighting that the water discharge from the dug-well has depleted considerably during the current summer season which has resulted in a scarcity.

Taking cognisance of the ground report, the deputy commissioner directed officers to provide water tankers to the area as immediate relief, and stressed on improving the water supply to the area by developing a new scheme with an independent source under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the habitants of Paddal, Talaid, Rajool and other villages, an official spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)