Stolen betel nuts worth Rs 12 lakh recovered from criminal carrying reward

The police here on Saturday recovered betel nuts worth 12 lakh following the arrest of a criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 10,000, officials said.

Acting on a tip off, police arrested Yahya, who hails from Mewat in Haryana, when he was going to shift some bags containing the edible seeds to a closed factory in Navipur area on National Highway 2 that falls under Kosikalan police station. During interrogation, he told police about the factory’s location and 40 bags of stolen betel nuts were recovered.

These nuts came from big loot that took place on May 8 wherein a Delhi-bound truck, laden with 18 tonnes of betel nuts, was robbed near a petrol pump on NH2.

