Justice Dept. says it'll no longer seize reporters' records

The Justice Department said Saturday that it no longer will secretly obtain reporters' records during leak investigations, a policy shift that abandons a practice decried by media freedom groups.

The reversal follows a pledge last month by President Joe Biden, who had said it was "simply, simply wrong" to seize journalists' records and that his Justice Department would halt the practice.

