Ghaziabad ex-civic body chief takes its charge as DM

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-06-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 20:38 IST
Ghaziabad’s former Municipal Corporation R K Singh on Saturday took charge as its new district magistrate from his predecessor Ajay Shankar Pandey who has been transferred as Jhansi divisional commissioner on promotion.

Before taking the new charge here, Singh, a 2010-batch IAS office, was working as Moradabad district magistrate.

An Ayodhya native, who made it to the Uttar Pradesh civil service in 1994, is not new to Ghaziabad. He earlier worked here as the commissioner of the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation in 2017.

Singh faces the immediate challenge of tackling the unlocking process in the district amid the prevailing Covid lockdown while ensuring that the cases of coronavirus infection continue to subside.

Pandey, who worked as Ghaziabad DM from July 2019 to June 3, this year, made a mark in tackling the twin challenge of Covid spread and farmers’ protest.

