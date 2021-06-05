Rape accused arrested after two years in J-K
A rape accused was arrested on Saturday after a two-year hunt from Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. An input was received about the presence of the criminal in his home town Reasi and subsequently he was arrested by a special police team, he said. The official said further investigation is underway.
A rape accused was arrested on Saturday after a two-year hunt from Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Ravinder Kumar alias Rahul went underground after a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) was registered against him at Domana police station here in 2019, a police official said. ''An input was received about the presence of the criminal in his home town Reasi and subsequently he was arrested by a special police team,'' he said. The official said further investigation is underway.
