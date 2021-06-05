Left Menu

Goa Crime Branch apprehends drug peddler from J-K in Anjuna

Goa Crime Branch on Saturday apprehended a drug peddler from Jammu and Kashmir with a cocktail of several party drugs in Anjuna.

ANI | Anjuna (Goa) | Updated: 05-06-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 20:55 IST
Goa Crime Branch apprehends drug peddler from J-K in Anjuna
Goa Crime Branch team with accused. (Phoo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Crime Branch on Saturday apprehended a drug peddler from Jammu and Kashmir with a cocktail of several party drugs in Anjuna. According to officials of the Crime Branch, the accused has been identified as Mansoor Ahmed, resident of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Crime Branch received information regarding drug trafficking activities from one peddler near Praisewaddo, Anjuna after which the crime branch team got into action and conducted a raid wherein Ahmed was arrested with several packets of narcotic drugs. Upon search, he was found in possession of ganja, charas, ecstasy tablets, cocaine, and LSD.

He works on and off in Kashmiri shops during the season and got into drug trafficking for tourists, the police informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021