APEC agrees to expedited transit of COVID-19 vaccines -statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 20:57 IST
Ministers from the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade group agreed to expedite the transit of COVID-19 vaccines and related goods at ports, a statement released on Saturday said.
APEC ministers met in New Zealand, where they also agreed to consider voluntary actions to reduce the cost of vaccines to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
