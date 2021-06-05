Telangana Minister KTR launches 10 bed-ICU initiative to combat COVID in rural areas

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao on Saturday launched the 10 bed-ICU initiative virtually to combat the COVID wave in rural areas. According to a release, 10-Bed-ICU (10BedICU.org) is a PPP (private-public-partnership) project between the state government and a group of NGOs.

Under the banner of 10 bed-ICU, the first critical care ICU unit was launched in the Narayanpet district of Telangana. The goal of the 10 bed-ICU project is to cover every district in the country with at least one 10-Bed-ICU facility to combat COVID waves in rural India. Minister KTR and Vinod Khosla, Founder Partner, Khosla Ventures, CA, USA were Chief Guests for the event.

"After the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has given a top priority to Healthcare infrastructure in the State. In the last seven years, the Telangana government has added 1,600 ICU beds apart from setting up five new medical colleges, while another seven medical colleges are under pipeline," said KTR. He also highlighted that the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad presently has one of the largest ICUs in the country with 600 beds.

He has promised his active support of the 10-Bed-ICU project to not only cover 33 district and area government secondary hospitals in Telangana but also to help take this initiative to the rest of the country. The Minister listed several initiatives in Telangana to prepare the state for the third and subsequent COVID waves. (ANI)

