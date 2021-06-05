Left Menu

Adequate arrangements to tackle black fungus cases: Haryana chief minister

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday said the state government has made adequate arrangements to tackle the black fungus outbreak, adding the daily increase in cases has stablised over the past three days.

The chief minister also appealed to people to religiously follow COVID-19 protocols, saying everyone's cooperation is needed in this hour of crisis. Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday said the state government has made adequate arrangements to tackle the black fungus outbreak, adding the daily increase in cases has stabilised over the past three days. After a programme here on World Environment Day, he said that about 600 black fungus or mucormycosis patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Haryana. About 8,000 injections used in the treatment of black fungus patients have been received, he said.

The chief minister also appealed to people to religiously follow COVID-19 protocols, saying everyone's cooperation is needed in this hour of crisis. Speaking on environmental issues, he said there are about 14,000 pounds in the state which were not cleaned for the past several years, leading to their silting up and water level not being recharged. He said the state government has constituted the Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority for ensuring the maintenance of these ponds. In the first phase, 150 ponds covered under the Mahagram Yojana have been renovated, he said, according to an official statement here. As many as 450 ponds will be renovated this year, he added. On the ongoing farmers' protest, the Chief Minister said everyone has the right to express their views peacefully, but if anyone disturbs law and order they will face strict action.

