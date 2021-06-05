Left Menu

BSF carries out plantation drive in Jammu on World Environment Day

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 21:22 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday planted 1,000 saplings across its camps in Jammu region to mark the World Environment Day, an official said.

The drive was launched by Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal from Paloura headquarters, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

Jamwal emphasised on the need of planting more trees, rain water harvesting and motivated BSF troops to encourage their families especially children to participate in the drive to contribute towards national greenery.

“The BSF Jammu, apart from guarding the Border, is also contributing massively to national causes always and every time,” the IG BSF said.

Deputy Inspector General of BSF S P S Sandhu said around 1000 saplings of different plants like mango, guava, jamun, shisham, neem and amla were planted by the personnel and their families in BSF campuses in Jammu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

