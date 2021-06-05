Jawan succumbs to injuries sustained in training exercise at Mahajan Firing Range

An Army jawan was killed and another injured during a cannon training exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range on Saturday, police said.

Quoting a report filed by the Indian Army, they said the two jawans of the 23 Sikh Battalion sustained severe injuries while aiming at a target during the exercise.

''Due to a blast in an old bomb-like object, two jawans were injured. They were rushed to the Army Hospital in Suratgarh after primary treatment. One of the jawans died while undergoing treatment,'' Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar of the Mahajan police station said.

He said the deceased was identified as Prabhjyoti Singh.

