Jawan succumbs to injuries sustained in training exercise at Mahajan Firing Range
One of the jawans died while undergoing treatment, Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar of the Mahajan police station said.He said the deceased was identified as Prabhjyoti Singh.
An Army jawan was killed and another injured during a cannon training exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range on Saturday, police said.
Quoting a report filed by the Indian Army, they said the two jawans of the 23 Sikh Battalion sustained severe injuries while aiming at a target during the exercise.
''Due to a blast in an old bomb-like object, two jawans were injured. They were rushed to the Army Hospital in Suratgarh after primary treatment. One of the jawans died while undergoing treatment,'' Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar of the Mahajan police station said.
He said the deceased was identified as Prabhjyoti Singh.
