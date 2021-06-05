Left Menu

2 interstate drug-peddlers held with 5.5 kgs Ganja in Jammu

Two suspected interstate drug-peddlers were arrested along with 5.5 kg Ganga here on Saturday, police said. He said the duo tried to flee but was chased down and apprehended by police near Baggar Mandi Trikuta Nagar. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is underway, the official said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 21:26 IST
Two suspected interstate drug-peddlers were arrested along with 5.5 kg Ganga here on Saturday, police said. Shiva Srivastava and Sanjay Chouhan, both residents of Chattisgarh, were signalled to stop by a police patrol party after they were spotted moving in a suspicious manner in the Bahu Fort area, a police official said. He said the duo tried to flee but was chased down and apprehended by police near Baggar Mandi Trikuta Nagar. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is underway, the official said.

