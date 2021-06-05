Left Menu

Contractor escapes unhurt in Pune firing

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-06-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 21:55 IST
Contractor escapes unhurt in Pune firing
A contractor escaped unhurt after he was shot at by four unidentified people on Saturday morning in Warje area of Pune, police said.

The incident took place at 9:15am near Dukkar Khind when the contractor was in his car, Warje police station senior inspector Shankar Khatke said.

''Four people on two motorcycles shot four rounds at him. He was unhurt as none of the bullets hit the car. We are trying to identify and nab the culprits,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

